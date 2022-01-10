iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,436.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $112.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.34 and a 52-week high of $117.67.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

