iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Holdings Boosted by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 62.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,035 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF accounts for 3.8% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC owned 0.46% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $30,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,096,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,755 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4,464.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,028,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after buying an additional 129,185 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 848,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,156,000 after buying an additional 113,016 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 356,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

ESGE stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.