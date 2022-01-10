iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,416 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $84.00 on Monday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $84.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.70.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

