iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $105.72

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.72 and last traded at $105.72, with a volume of 77528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after purchasing an additional 353,260 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,170,000 after purchasing an additional 258,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,913,000 after purchasing an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,946,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

