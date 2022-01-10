iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) is Acima Private Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 2.4% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $5,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

MCHI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.02. 302,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,987,142. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $60.19 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

