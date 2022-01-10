iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) is Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,169 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.6% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $131,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 456.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after buying an additional 48,975 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 49,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 381.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 517.9% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 65,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 54,692 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.29 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.07.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

