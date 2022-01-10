iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) is 55I LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,917,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833,787 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of 55I LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $199,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,603,000 after buying an additional 801,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after buying an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,222,000 after buying an additional 1,894,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after buying an additional 1,620,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $52.04 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

