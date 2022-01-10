iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after purchasing an additional 396,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,718,000 after purchasing an additional 326,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.66. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.12 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.