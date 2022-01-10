iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Reduced by 55I LLC

55I LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 55I LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $35,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,951.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 76,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.66. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $115.12 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

