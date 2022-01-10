iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $169.26 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.89 and a twelve month high of $171.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.