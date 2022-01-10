iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $167.99. 200,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,341. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.89 and a 1-year high of $171.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.22.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

