iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 7,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.06. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $204.83 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.