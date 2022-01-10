iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.1% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after buying an additional 61,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after buying an additional 129,655 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after buying an additional 108,910 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after buying an additional 201,748 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,952. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.10. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $232.55 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

