iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $102,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,321,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded down $7.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $460.81. The company had a trading volume of 88,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,809. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $369.65 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

