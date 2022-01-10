iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,566,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,938 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 371.9% in the second quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 392,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,017,000 after acquiring an additional 309,689 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14,756.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 200,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 397.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 232,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,304,000 after purchasing an additional 185,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 841,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,309,000 after purchasing an additional 118,723 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

IVE stock opened at $158.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.75. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.