iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Decreased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 647,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141,462 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $70,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.59. 98,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.88. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

