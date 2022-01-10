iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Position Increased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF comprises 1.3% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $65,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYT. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 695.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3,327.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

IYT stock opened at $276.61 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.85.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

