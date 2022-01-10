iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,607,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206,299 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $95,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,840,000 after acquiring an additional 834,160 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.61.

