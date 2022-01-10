Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) Stake Increased by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) by 125.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,200 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 120.0% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,126,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $8,111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $508,000. 60.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVAN opened at $9.96 on Monday. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.24.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

