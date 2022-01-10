J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JBHT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $190.44.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $200.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.47 and a 200 day moving average of $181.59. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 26,807 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after acquiring an additional 599,765 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

