Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Jackson Financial traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.02, with a volume of 2602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $76,744,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $47,115,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $41,618,000. Attestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $30,316,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $28,839,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.10.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (NYSE:JXN)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

