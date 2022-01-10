Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $22,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

J opened at $137.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day moving average of $136.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.89.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.