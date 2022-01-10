James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Price Target Cut to GBX 625

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 1,375 ($18.53) to GBX 625 ($8.42) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSJ. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.50) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.50) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,177.50 ($15.87).

LON FSJ opened at GBX 438.50 ($5.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 360.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 704.25. James Fisher and Sons has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,292 ($17.41). The company has a market cap of £221.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51.

In other news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird bought 23,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £99,998.54 ($134,750.76).

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

