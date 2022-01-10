JavaScript Token Price Tops $0.0170 on Top Exchanges (JS)

JavaScript Token (CURRENCY:JS) traded up 87.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, JavaScript Token has traded 639.2% higher against the US dollar. One JavaScript Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. JavaScript Token has a total market cap of $135,539.04 and $317.00 worth of JavaScript Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00056329 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00080810 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.81 or 0.07315044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,341.63 or 0.99945282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00067233 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003073 BTC.

JavaScript Token Coin Profile

JavaScript Token’s total supply is 7,991,996 coins. JavaScript Token’s official website is jschain.io . JavaScript Token’s official Twitter account is @js_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

