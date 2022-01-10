JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 300 ($4.04) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of JD Sports Fashion to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,650 ($22.23) to GBX 1,050 ($14.15) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.17) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 791.67 ($10.67).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

LON JD opened at GBX 214 ($2.88) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 149.40 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 669.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.78.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.