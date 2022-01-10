Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of eBay in a report released on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the e-commerce company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $66.32 on Monday. eBay has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after buying an additional 12,078,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after buying an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $303,481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after buying an additional 2,928,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,481. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

