Jefferies Financial Group Cuts IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Price Target to $4.25

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) had its price target decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

IRNT opened at $3.61 on Thursday. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IronNet will post -3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IronNet news, Director John M. Keane bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in IronNet in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

