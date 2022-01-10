Jefferies Financial Group Trims Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Target Price to $200.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.24.

DDOG stock opened at $143.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.72. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1,027.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $559,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total value of $1,246,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,284,555 shares of company stock valued at $393,885,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 59.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Datadog by 41.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

