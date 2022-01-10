Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Unilever PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Unilever in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.89.

UL has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $53.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88. Unilever has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 134.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

