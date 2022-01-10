Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,771 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $61,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $83.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72. The company has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a PE ratio of -156.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total transaction of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

