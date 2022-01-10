Jennison Associates LLC Has $66.94 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,968 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $66,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,352 shares of company stock worth $834,205. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.34.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $64.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.04.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

