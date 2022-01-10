Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $51,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,915,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SBA Communications to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.38.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $347.91 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.49 and a 200-day moving average of $347.88. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.29 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

