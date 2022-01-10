Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 46,941 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of Amphenol worth $55,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 534.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amphenol by 798.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

APH opened at $82.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

