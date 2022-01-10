JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $370.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.56. The stock has a market cap of $234.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

