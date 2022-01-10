JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 13.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 188,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 25.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 693,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $101.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.04. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

