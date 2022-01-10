JOE (JOE) Price Hits $1.41 on Top Exchanges

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $215.89 million and $16.22 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JOE has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.41 or 0.00003384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056704 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00085294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.57 or 0.07309239 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,638.05 or 0.99962410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00066951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003064 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 153,167,980 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars.

