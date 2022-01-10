John C. Hatto Sells 500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LW stock opened at $70.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

