John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the November 30th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $22.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

