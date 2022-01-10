JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€43.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.57) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($46.02) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.61 ($51.83).

EPA STM opened at €44.38 ($50.43) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €43.12 and a 200-day moving average of €38.16. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

