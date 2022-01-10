JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $76.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.50 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.77.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $65.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 242.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

