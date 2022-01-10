JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $193.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.42.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $166.04. The company had a trading volume of 226,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,144,987. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $127.35 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.42. The company has a market capitalization of $490.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

