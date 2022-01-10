JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $725.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $750.00 to $725.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $667.42.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $541.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $239.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $630.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $4,763,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,792 shares of company stock worth $20,692,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after buying an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $538,314,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,468,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,262,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

