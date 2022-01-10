JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $73.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $71.00.

PEG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.70.

NYSE:PEG opened at $67.00 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $67.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.76, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,770 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 109.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 280,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,706,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,948,000 after acquiring an additional 192,893 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,438,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

