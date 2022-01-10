Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

