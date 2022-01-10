Jupiter (JUP) Price Tops $0.0138

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00087072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.71 or 0.07289857 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,127.24 or 0.99912232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00067378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Buying and Selling Jupiter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

