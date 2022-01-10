JustInvest LLC Buys 666 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 137.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 18,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 95.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $3,517,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

NYSE RSG opened at $133.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.