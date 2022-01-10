JustInvest LLC Decreases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.14.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

