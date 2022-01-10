JustInvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 21.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $415.28 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $311.03 and a one year high of $543.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 95.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

