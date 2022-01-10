JustInvest LLC Has $851,000 Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $34,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,816,403 over the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DOCU stock opened at $135.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.36, a P/E/G ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.27 and a 200-day moving average of $254.64. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.51 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.