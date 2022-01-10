JustInvest LLC Invests $839,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 21,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,750,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 71.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 23,389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $220.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

